Fenerbahçe Beko, Barcelona'ya son saniyede yenildi
Fenerbahçe Beko, Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 6. hafta maçında Barcelona’naya evinde 76-74 yenildi.Karşılaşmanın ilk çeyreğini Fenerbahçe Beko 20-15 önde tamamladı.İkinci çeyrekte beklenilen oyunu ortaya koyamayan Fenerbahçe Beko 2. çeyrekten 9-20 yenik ayrıldı.Karşılaşmanın ilk yarısı 35-29 Barcelona'nın üstünlüğü ile tamamlandı.Fenerbahçe Beko 3. çeyrekte oyuna hakim oldu ve 19-14 üstün tamamladı.Son çeyrek son derece çekişmeli geçti.Karşılaşmanın son 6 saniyesine 74-74 beabere girildi.Son 6 saniyede Barcelona bulduğu basketle maçı kazandı. Barcelona karşılaşmadan 76-74 galip ayrıldı.Fenerbahçe Beko'da sahanın yıldızı 21 sayı, 7 Ribaunt ile Jan Vesely oldu.
1.Çeyrek:Fenerbahçe Beko - Barcelona 20-15
2.Çeyrek:Fenerbahçe Beko - Barcelona 9-20 (29-35)
3.Çeyrek:Fenerbahçe Beko - Barcelona 19-14 (48-49)
Maç Sonu:Fenerbahçe Beko - Barcelona 26-27 (74-76)
Fenerbahçe Beko, son iki resmi maçında şu sonuçları aldı:
21 Ekim Perşembe (EuroLeague): Real Madrid 70-69 Fenerbahçe Beko (Nando De Colo 11, Jan Vesely 10, Pierria Henry 9, Achille Polonara 9)
23 Ekim Cumartesi (BSL): Frutti Extra Bursaspor 84-73 Fenerbahçe Beko (Nando De Colo 18, Devin Booker 12, Achille Polonara 11)
Fenerbahçe Beko ING Basketbol Süper Ligi’nde beş maç sonunda dört, Turkish Airlines EuroLeague’de ise beş maç sonunda iki galibiyeti bulunuyor.Fenerbahçe Beko’da sakatlığı bulunan Danilo Barthel, bu karşılaşmada forma giyemeyecek.
Geçmiş karşılaşmalar;
Fenerbahçe Beko, rakibiyle EuroLeague’de oynadığı 26 maçta 10 galibiyet elde etti.
2020-21 – Normal sezon – Fenerbahçe Beko 73-82 Barcelona
2020-21 – Normal sezon – Barcelona 97-55 Fenerbahçe Beko
2019-20 – Normal sezon – Fenerbahçe Beko 74-80 FC Barcelona
2019-20 – Normal sezon – FC Barcelona 89-63 Fenerbahçe Beko
2018-19 – Normal sezon – Fenerbahçe Beko 88-82 Barcelona Lassa
2018-19 – Normal sezon – Barcelona Lassa 65-84 Fenerbahçe Beko
2017-18 – Normal sezon – Fenerbahçe Doğuş 86-82 Barcelona Lassa
2017-18 – Normal sezon – Barcelona Lassa 68-83 Fenerbahçe Doğuş
2016-17 – Normal sezon – Fenerbahçe 68-65 Barcelona Lassa
2014-15 – Normal sezon – Barcelona 89-91 Fenerbahçe Ülker
2014-15 – Normal sezon – Fenerbahçe Ülker 78-80 Barcelona
2013-14 – Top 16 – Barcelona 93-73 Fenerbahçe Ülker
2013-14 – Top 16 – Fenerbahçe Ülker 73-76 Barcelona
2013-14 – Normal sezon – Barcelona 94-81 Fenerbahçe Ülker
2013-14 – Normal sezon – Fenerbahçe Ülker 74-70 Barcelona
2012-13 – Top 16 – Fenerbahçe Ülker 60-99 Barcelona Regal
2012-13 – Top 16 – Barcelona Regal 100-78 Fenerbahçe Ülker
2010-11 – Normal sezon – Fenerbahçe Ülker 69-75 Regal Barcelona
2010-11 – Normal sezon – Regal Barcelona 61-69 Fenerbahçe Ülker
2009-10 – Normal sezon – Regal Barcelona 89-55 Fenerbahçe Ülker
2009-10 – Normal sezon – Fenerbahçe Ülker 59-82 Regal Barcelona
2007-08 – Normal sezon – Fenerbahçe Ülker 78-85 AXA Barcelona
2007-08 – Normal sezon – AXA Barcelona 82-67 Fenerbahçe Ülker
2006-07 – Normal sezon – Fenerbahçe Ülker 82-69 Winterthur Barcelona
2006-07 – Normal sezon – Winterthur Barcelona 84-70 Fenerbahçe Ülker